Shrewsbury dig deep as they secure a Sporting double

Shrewsbury Town Women

Maddie Jones continued her fine goalscoring form by giving Salop the lead in the 33rd minute before Alicia Robinson added a second after the break.

But with 20 minutes to play, the visitors got one back, and they made it nervy final few moments, Shrews held on though, beating Sporting for the second time in eight days and remaining in hot pursuit of the league leaders Sutton Coldfield.

Potter was pleased with another victory in what she described as a tough game with many challenges.

She said: "It was a tough game, it was not easy at all. There were a lot of challenges on the pitch, but as a team, we managed to overcome them and we got the result which was the main thing.

"It was frustrating at times because the ball felt like it kept coming back at us every couple of minutes, but also we are relying on the attackers to score but they need balls to their feet in front of goal and we did not give them the best opportunity at times to score.

"But we pulled through and we got two goals and we won the game."

Elsewhere, in the National League Division One Midlands Wem Town were on the end of a thrashing against Peterborough United, losing 6-0.

The hosts, who are top of the league, scored three goals in each half to give them a comfortable victory.

In the West Midlands League Division One North, Rebecca-lee Bown's hat-trick inspired Shifnal Town to a 4-0 win against Lichfield City.

Jenna Boddison also got on the score sheet as Shifnal stayed at the summit of the division.

AFC Telford United played Walsall Wood for the second time in a week and they managed to put their cup defeat behind them to get an important draw.