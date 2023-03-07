Steve Cotterill pleased with Shrewsbury despite late heartache

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

It was a quiet game at the Weston Homes Stadium that Shrewsbury fought hard in as the match looked destined to finish all square on a freezing cold night in Cambridgeshire.

Jonson Clarke-Harris gave the hosts the lead in the opening 20 minutes with a header, but Tom Flanagan's first league goal of the season levelled the scores.

Town did have chances to win it in the second half when Tom Bayliss and Matthew Pennington went close but the clash finished 2-1 thanks to the host's late winner.

"I thought in the second half we created enough chances," the boss said about the game.

"They were the better team in the first half, and we were the better team in the second.

"When we got it back to 1-1 Tom Bayliss had a good chance, Matthew Pennington had a good chance, and the boys seem to think it was a penalty on Chey Dunkley at the end.

"If we had got that second goal, we would have gone on to win the game.

"We spoke about their delivery into the box on our set plays, we were disappointed that they have scored two goals against us from set plays, that does not normally happen.