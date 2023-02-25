Shrewsbury have 'special group of players' says Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

It was another brilliant win at Montgomery Waters Meadow - a victory that was surprisingly comfortable given the quality of the opponents.

The 2-0 triumph meant Salop stayed in eighth place in League One trailing the Chairboys by two points having played a game more.

And the Town boss gave a glowing assessment of his Shrews players – including those who came off the bench.

He said: "It doesn’t happen very often at a football club that you get it quite as special as we have got it.

"I just said to them, they will remember these teammates for years to come. They are a really connected bunch.

"They are a very good team. We knew coming into the game – how difficult it was going to be.

"It wasn’t just a difficult game because they are a good team, it was a difficult game because they have got a new manager in, they are on a winning run like we were – winning five games on the spin.

"It was an incredible performance by the boys and a really difficult game that you have to navigate your way around.

"But I thought to a man today, the boys – and the substitutes that came on – they all had a huge impact on the game today."

Salop took the lead in the 31st minute after great work by Christian Saydee, he delivered a great cross which was turned beyond the goalkeeper by Jordan Willis.

The visitors did have a spell before the break when Jordan Obita came close to levelling the scoring with a powerful curling free-kick, but Marko Marosi was equal to it.

After the break, Town were the better side, looking comfortable with their lead, and the two-goal cushion finally came when Rekeil Pyke, only on as a second-half substitute two minutes before, slotted past Max Stryjek.

"Christian Saydee is in a lot of our build-up," the Town boss continued.

"We spoke about where we thought he would be effective. He was brilliant today I felt. And Ryan Bowman up there as well, I felt they gave us a really good start in the game that Ricky and Rob finished off for us.

"It is really, really, important the squad boys stay up to speed. They were brilliant the boys that didn’t start – what they are is really all-in for the rest of the lads which is quite unique.

"You have got the quality of Garath McCleary who I had at Nottingham Forest. Not only is he a great player but he is a diamond of a lad as well.

"It was great to see him today but I’m glad he didn’t put one in our net.

"And then you have got Lewis Wing in their midfield. The way he strikes a ball – but we didn’t give him a look at our goal today. "He scored against Derby. Then he’s scored from a corner where he’s given it, got the return ball and smashed it in at the near post.

"We worked really hard on Thursday and Friday making sure that we don’t get caught cold with any of that.

"I thought we were brilliant at that today. "That’s so important to keep that clean sheet.