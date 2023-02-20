Accrington 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
The keeper could do nothing about Accrington’s goal. Apart from that there was little for him to do.
Quiet 6
Chey Dunkley
The big defender was the best of the back three, making some important interceptions and blocks.
Standout 7
Matthew Pennington
He was back in the starting XI for the first time in a while, but he was not quite at his best in the first half. He offered a threat from set plays after half-time having a couple of headers.
Off 5
Tom Flanagan
Returned after his two-game suspension, and similar to Pennington was not at his best in the first half perhaps guilty of giving up possession too easily, but he improved after the break.
Rusty 5
Elliott Bennett
Started his third game in a week, and it possibly was a step too far for Bennett, and he was taken off at the break as Town switched to a back four.
Tired 5
Jordan Shipley
He lashed one excellent effort over the bar in the second period when he connected beautifully with a half-volley and it was a positive showing from the left wing-back.
Steady 6
Carl Winchester
Picked up a yellow card early in the game and was also sacrificed at half-time as the team changed shape.
Subbed 6
Luke Leahy
Not the skipper’s best day at the office, had a couple of attempts from distance which went harmlessly over when Town were in good positions. He has been brilliant this season, but this was not his day.
Out of character 5
Killian Phillips
Another energetic display by the loanee who kept trying to get his Shrewsbury team on the front foot, there was not quite the quality there he has shown but the work rate was.
Tireless 6
Ryan Bowman
Maybe the forward could have done better when he ran on to a loose back pass in the first half when he had Town’s only chance – otherwise it was a quiet afternoon for Bowman.
Quiet 5
Christian Saydee
Put himself about and was always in the thick of it but he did not have too many chances in front of goal.
Okay 6
Subs: Bayliss Knitted things together for Town and added something when he came on. (Winchester 45) 7, Pyke Made a real impact of the bench. (Bennett 45) 7 Bloxham (Bowman 73).