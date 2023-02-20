Accrington 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Player ratings

Lukas Jensen of Accrington Stanely saves from Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The keeper could do nothing about Accrington’s goal. Apart from that there was little for him to do.

Quiet 6

Chey Dunkley

The big defender was the best of the back three, making some important interceptions and blocks.

Standout 7

Matthew Pennington

He was back in the starting XI for the first time in a while, but he was not quite at his best in the first half. He offered a threat from set plays after half-time having a couple of headers.

Off 5

Tom Flanagan

Returned after his two-game suspension, and similar to Pennington was not at his best in the first half perhaps guilty of giving up possession too easily, but he improved after the break.

Rusty 5

Elliott Bennett

Started his third game in a week, and it possibly was a step too far for Bennett, and he was taken off at the break as Town switched to a back four.

Tired 5

Jordan Shipley

He lashed one excellent effort over the bar in the second period when he connected beautifully with a half-volley and it was a positive showing from the left wing-back.

Steady 6

Carl Winchester

Picked up a yellow card early in the game and was also sacrificed at half-time as the team changed shape.

Subbed 6

Luke Leahy

Not the skipper’s best day at the office, had a couple of attempts from distance which went harmlessly over when Town were in good positions. He has been brilliant this season, but this was not his day.

Out of character 5

Killian Phillips

Another energetic display by the loanee who kept trying to get his Shrewsbury team on the front foot, there was not quite the quality there he has shown but the work rate was.

Tireless 6

Ryan Bowman

Maybe the forward could have done better when he ran on to a loose back pass in the first half when he had Town’s only chance – otherwise it was a quiet afternoon for Bowman.

Quiet 5

Christian Saydee

Put himself about and was always in the thick of it but he did not have too many chances in front of goal.

Okay 6