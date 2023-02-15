Ollie Westbury comment: Shrewsbury's unbeaten run should come as no surprise

Killian Phillips of Shrewsbury Town and Kevin McDonald of Exeter City.

Just after the Christmas period, everything seemed a bit flat.

The team had lost three games in a row despite playing well. They had a man sent off in every game – and the decisions eventually were overturned.

And when Shrews lost thanks to a late turnaround against Sunderland in the FA Cup, a game where they were excellent for 92 minutes, you could not have blamed them if they had gone into their shells and spiralled downwards from there.

In fact, the opposite has been the case.

Their form since New Year’s Day is simply outstanding – seven unbeaten in League One, including six straight wins.

Town have conceded just the four goals in seven outings.

That figure is made more impressive by the fact that come to the end of their game at Exeter on Tuesday, they were missing three centre-backs through injury or suspension.

Matthew Pennington was out with a head injury, Tom Flanagan picked up 10 yellow cards so has been suspended, and Taylor Moore went off with a groin problem.

Credit must go to the coaching staff – the only way the team can cope with such disturbance and still manage to keep four clean sheets in seven games is by organisation and ensuring each player knows their role.

Actually, Chey Dunkley was probably the only out-and-out central defender they had left on the pitch against Exeter and they had to change formation too due to Moore’s injury.

The general team shape and defending has been sensational.

If you don’t concede, then you only need a moment to nick a goal.

Equally, Town have had no issues finding the back of the net – scoring 16 goals in the same time they have conceded just four.

Again, it is a team effort. Ryan Bowman’s upturn in form has been useful, but everyone has chipped in, whether it be Luke Leahy from the penalty spot or Dunkley from the back.

And they look like scoring too – even in the goalless draw at St James Park in midweek they looked dangerous, and they were unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet.

The credit for this run must be shared, Steve Cotterill’s recruitment has been exemplary – on a small budget.

They have a small squad, but they have players of real quality, and that has shone through during the last six weeks. The players must take credit for their resilience, as it has not always been easy, and there have been obstacles they have had to overcome.

Something that is often forgotten, is two of their best players have been ruled out for the season – George Nurse and Dan Udoh.

The duo were desperately unlucky with ACL injuries earlier in the campaign and the team have had to do it without them.

Play-offs are within their grasp, and it is now going to need one more big push from Cotterill and his staff as they enter the most important part of the season.