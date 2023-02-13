Shrewsbury keep on winning – even without key players

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

More than 40 days have passed since Steve Cotterill’s men lost a league game, the events at the Meadow, which saw Matthew Pennington sent off in the first half and 10-man Shrewsbury fall to a 3-0 defeat against Fleetwood feel like a distant memory.

At some point the magnificent run which has seen them take 18 points from the last 18 available allowing Shrewsbury Town to climb up the table will come to an end – but it still does not stop it from being an incredible achievement – which last happened in 2015.

Arriving at the Meadow on Saturday, it felt like the odds were stacked against Shrewsbury. Two-thirds of the regular back three were missing through either suspension or injury and they were playing against a good Port Vale side, who had already beaten them twice this season.

But Shrewsbury were excellent.

There must be notable mentions for Ryan Bowman and Killian Phillips.

It is unkind to single anyone out because it was a team performance where everyone chipped in, but Bowman – who has had a difficult time of it this season – was exemplary.

He may have scored two goals in the previous two games to give Salop the wins, but this was a different type of performance.

He was tenacious in the tackle, covered an enormous amount of ground, held the ball up well and caused Port Vale all kinds of problems.

His Town career seems to have reignited after a very slow start to this campaign and it is great to see.

Phillips, at the other end of his career to Bowman, was full of youthful exuberance. He charged around putting in challenges here, there and everywhere, but the most impressive thing about his performance was his use of the ball.

For someone who covers so much ground, he showed incredible calmness and composure in possession, and he topped it off with his first goal in blue and amber.

The atmosphere was electric. It was a bumper crowd of 8,502 – the highest of the season and more than they got at any stage last season as well.

Town did not start great though and they were behind inside 13 minutes, Dennis Politic with the header from Sammy Robinson’s cross.

The visitors looked pumped and up for it in the opening exchanges and they were rewarded with the goal.

It did not last though with Chey Dunkley popping up with his fourth goal of the season to power home a wonderful delivery from Tom Bayliss. You could see the confidence grow in Town. Likewise, the visitors went into their shells.

Luke Leahy, who had been moved to centre-back for the afternoon in the absence of Tom Flanagan (suspension) and Matthew Pennington (injury), then popped up with his ninth of the season – to top off what has been a brilliant week of personal success for him having been named Sky Bet League One Player of the Month.

His goal was assisted by Dunkley, who was proving to be a menace in the Vale penalty area.

And the third came from Phillips. He picked up Jordan Shipley’s cross-come-shot just outside the six-yard box and he had the presence of mind to poke the ball beyond Jack Stevens.

In fact, they could have led by more at the break had they been a little more clinical.

But they were guilty of starting the second period a little slow too and they were punished again, Jamie Proctor scoring after a rapid counter-attack.

Marko Marosi was busier last week at Oxford and he had a little to do here making a couple of smart saves as the game wore on but Town saw the match out with relative comfort, whilst still offering a threat themselves, Tom Bayliss shot wide on a couple of occasions.

The boss often says there are many ways to win a football match and Saturday afternoon was just another example of it for Shrewsbury.

Post-match Cotterill said his players showed grit and determination and this was perhaps their best performance since they beat Cambridge United 5-1 at the Meadow.

The coaching staff must also take immense credit.

Runs like these are no accident, and those inside the club say there is an incredible amount of hard work that goes into planning and preparing for games – this run is some reward for that.