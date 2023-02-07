Chey Dunkley: Everyone at Shrewsbury playing a part

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town and Tyler Smith of Oxford United (AMA)

Saturday’s win at Oxford United made it five league wins on the bounce for Steve Cotterill’s men – for the first time in almost eight years.

In this recent run, they have scored 13 goals and conceded just two, and they now sit three points off the play-off places, trailing sixth-placed Barnsley.

And Dunkley, who has been immense at the heart of the back three, has said the success is down to everyone who helps the players to prepare for games, not just those on the pitch.

“It is not just the players – it’s the staff, physios and chefs working together to get success,” said the 30-year-old who joined in the summer.

“Everyone needs to be on board. That togetherness is showing on the pitch and we need to be together because we are probably not blessed with a massive squad like your so-called bigger teams.

“I think the togetherness of this squad is epitomised when players come on and replace players that have started.

“They know exactly what their job is and the gaffer does not expect anything less.

“We go in there well prepared. It is not just the starting eleven or the matchday squad – even the players who are out of the squad all come together and spur each other on and everyone plays their roles.