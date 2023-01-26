Matt Pennington's goals no surprise for Shrewsbury assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town..

The defender has netted six goals for Salop across all competitions this season, which is a great return for a right-sided centre-back.

If he maintains his current rate, then he will end up with more than 10 goals, which makes him a massive asset when you add in his ability to defend as well.

And Town’s assistant manager says it is not surprising he gets the goals he does, as his team-mates and coaching staff see him do it in training every day.

He said: “He is definitely a poacher in the box, he does it in training a lot, and he has got one of those personalities where the team want him to score because he is such a good lad.

“He has got good movement, and I think he scored at Anfield for Everton in the Merseyside derby so he has done well this season, and he will look to keep continuing the goalscoring.

“He is really brave, and he will stick his head in anywhere, he is not the type of lad to get complacent, I am sure he will want to get as many as he can.”

At just past the midway point of the season, six goals is an awful lot for a defender, but Wilbraham says it is something he has seen before in a Steve Cotterill side.

“To be fair, the season that me and the gaffer were at Bristol City and we won the league, we have Flint who is now at Stoke City,” he said when asked if he has seen a centre-back be this effective in the opposition box. “He scored 15 goals that season, he was only second to the top goalscorer that year.

“So I have seen it before, and the way Penno attacks the ball and even on the second phase if someone else gets the header he is really alive and on his toes.”

And Wilbraham has also praised Jordan Shipley, who scored a brilliant goal last weekend against Cambridge, for the shift he is putting in for the team at left wing-back.

He said: “Shipers has got great technique, great ability, he could score those kinds of goals every week (the one against Cambridge), we see him do it in training all the time.

“He is doing really well at wing-back, it is a difficult position to play they probably do the most running in our team.

“He keeps going and he comes in every day with a smile on his face, he is a terrific character.

“We have ended up with some players who were not really playing at the teams they were at.