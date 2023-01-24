Dave Edwards: Good times rolling for Shrewsbury with chance to keep pushing

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 (AMA)

What a great performance it was to see off Cambridge 5-1 and the perfect way to build on a thumping win at Burton.

Even during that run of defeats over Christmas, Shrewsbury were never out of the games, just on the wrong side of results.

I was at the Meadow on Saturday and you can really sense from the stands how good the team spirit is, how much the lads are playing for each other.

That goes so far in this league – it can turn losses into draws and draws into wins.

The last two victories – nine goals in two games – are results of what Steve Cotterill’s Town have been doing all season.

It was a really impressive display with some excellent goals.

They are on a platform to kick on again, the inconsistency will be frustrating for the manager in terms of results, but Town are back in a position to push on and cement their place in the top half this season.

Saturday was convincing, right from the goalkeeper and through the team I thought Shrewsbury were the better team in all aspects.

I always felt the hosts had the better quality, that when the moments came that mattered they would take them, especially physicality with set-pieces.

Town have won the first of a three-game week, now it’s MK Dons who are down in 19th tonight and Forest Green, currently bottom, at home on Saturday.

A nine-point week, which would make it 12 points out of 12, would be incredible – even a draw at MK this evening would be a decent result.

The confidence will be there for it. The players will be feeling like they can win any game at the moment.

Winning those two games could put Salop in such a strong position heading into February.

I’m reluctant to look too far forward at possible winning streaks how the season has played out but, in 11th going into tonight, Shrews are in a good place.

Cotterill has players back to fitness, the bench looks as strong as it has in the manager’s time at the club, there are options, everyone is in a good place.

A few players have specifically impressed in recent games but at the same time I don’t think anybody isn’t playing well. Everyone’s pulling their weight and getting a seven out of 10, that usually gets you on the positive side of results.

Luke Leahy was so good last year and he’s carried it on into this, he’s a proper leader and has been a revelation in midfield, he brings quality with is left foot.

Two goals and two assists, he was at the heart of most Town did.

There’s balance in midfield. I’ve spoken highly of new boy Killian Phillips, he, Carl Winchester and Leahy, with Tom Bayliss from the bench, it’s a good place to be.

Matty Pennington is the star man and has been this season. He’s a level above when you see what he does in both boxes.

He makes crucial, key blocks and clearances people might not notice, he is so high on confidence.

A few players are up around six, seven and eight goals. Christian Saydee took his seventh league goal of the season very well and the manager was quick to point out Rob Street’s work ethic.