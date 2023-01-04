Killian Phillips is ready for quick Shrewsbury start

Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Oxford United (Photo by Sebastian Frej)

The 20-year-old midfielder signed on loan from Crystal Palace last week for the rest of the season.

He has been unable to play since his arrival despite training with the squad due to the EFL’s registration rules, but he will be in line to make his first appearance next weekend, against Sunderland in the FA Cup. And he is hoping to make a fast start to his time at Shrews.

He said: “I think we all have the same goal, to win as many matches as we can. That is what I’m going to help Shrewsbury do.”

“I’m really looking forward to the next six months here. I went home (to Dublin) and was due back at Palace on January 3, but I got the call from Shrewsbury and was delighted to get the deal done as quickly as possible.

“It’s allowed me to spend a couple of days with the group, and all the lads are bang on – they’ve helped me settle in really well.”

He has been playing for Palace’s under-21s this season, playing 10 times, scoring three goals and registering a couple of assists, and he says he can play in a couple of positions.

“I’m a box-to-box midfielder,” he continued.

“This year I have managed to get a few goals, so hopefully I can do that here.

“I play with a lot of energy, so I do tend to find myself in both boxes.

“I don’t have a preferred position. I have played attacking midfield all this season for Palace. The under-23s manager Paddy McCarthy has taught me that really well.