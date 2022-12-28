Talking points from Boxing Day defeat

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

Opportunity missed

The game was a great chance for Town to build on their impressive form of late.

But perhaps the fact neither side had played for 16 days made it an incredibly stop-start opening 45 minutes, which made it difficult for either team to find any kind of rhythm.

Although neither side dominated, you could see Shrews are a better side, with more confidence at the moment.

The goal was something of real quality by Town, and it looked like that might propel them to three points.

But when Shilow Tracey scored, from nothing, with perhaps Cambridge’s first effort of the game it gave the home crowd a massive lift – considering they had not scored since September at Abbey Stadium in the league.

The mistake by Chey Dunkley happened, and it looked a long way back for Shrews.

There is no way Salop deserved to lose, but they did, and it ended their three-match winning streak, a real shame because they would have looked at the game against a poor U’s and wanted to capitalise.

The equaliser was perhaps the turning point, as the hosts had looked devoid of any confidence to that point, and it made the players believe.

O’Brien boost

When the teams were announced at 2pm, it was revealed Shrews’ marquee summer signing, Aiden O’Brien, who has not long been back training on the grass was fit enough to make the squad.

The 29-year-old did not come on. In truth, there was probably no point in the end, but the mere fact he was on the bench suggests he is close to being able to come on and make an impact.

With Ryan Bowman getting sent off, and possibly serving a ban, he might be required to play a few minutes in the near future if Town end up chasing a game. Julien Dacosta did not travel with the squad, but he is back on grass too, and Shrews will be hoping he is not too far away from coming back into the fold.

Another Saydee goal

He will take the headlines for a brilliant finish into the corner of the net, but it was a fantastic team goal.

Built from the back, with the ball going out wide to Rekeil Pyke, as Shrews so often do to try and get crosses into the box.

It found its way to Saydee, and he fired home.

It was his second in two games, and it is just what he and Shrews need.

He was excellent again in the game, and he continues to be so impressive on his season-long loan from Bournemouth.