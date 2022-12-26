Cambridge 2-1 Shrewsbury Town - Report

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Lankester of Cambridge United (AMA)

Salop had taken the lead but their hosts scored their first home league goals since September 3 to secure a 2-1 victory.

Shrews had a disruptive start to the afternoon when Tom Flanagan was ruled out in the warm-up as he was feeling unwell.

The first period was a scrappy affair, very broken up, with neither side dominating the clash, it was fouls and injuries that disrupted the flow.

The second half came to life when Christian Saydee got his fourth Town goal, finishing off a brilliant move midway through the half.

But the lead lasted just two minutes when former Shrewsbury player Shilow Tracey scored a wonderful curling effort with their first attempt of the afternoon.

And shortly after the U's took the lead for the first time in the game when Sam Smith capitalised on an error from Chey Dunkley.

He lost the ball in his own half, and the forward went through on goal to fire past Marko Marosi.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Ben Worman of Cambridge United (AMA)

To make matters worse for Shrewsbury Ryan Bowman was sent off for an alleged foul in the 90th minute just moments after coming on which made it difficult for Town to find a way back into the game.

ANALYSIS

Shrewsbury arrived at Abbey Stadium having gone 16 days without a game - and their last fixture was the thrilling late win against Bolton Wanderers at the Meadow.

It had been similar for their hosts, who had not played for the same length of time.

The players were given some time off before their week of training to go and see their families, it was set to be interesting to see how they started having not played for a while.

As expected Steve Cotterill named an unchanged team ahead of the clash - the side have won their last three in all competitions.

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Lankester of Cambridge United (AMA)

But there was a shock when Aiden O'Brien was named as a substitute - returning from a groin injury.

The forward had not played since Town's 2-1 defeat against Plymouth back in October, the boss had said Julien Dacosta and O'Brien were nearing a return to action, but O'Brien's return was quicker than anyone expected.

As the teams emerged from the tunnel, it was revealed Tom Flanagan was unwell, which had been a possibility before kick-off, and he was replaced by Rekeil Pyke.

It meant a re-shuffle for Town as Moore filled in at the back, and Pyke slotted in at right wing-back.

It was a quiet opening 15 minutes at the Abbey Stadium. With the game being very stop-start, it was not helped by an injury to U's centre-back Lloyd Jones, he picked up a shoulder problem and was replaced by Greg Taylor.

It was Jordan Shipley who had the first chance of the afternoon, he was found on the left by Christian Saydee. The wing-back ran into the penalty box, but his shot was from a tight angle, and it was saved by William Mannion.

Both sides looked threatening from corners, Tom Bayliss saw one drop into the six-yard box, but no Salop player was able to fire it home.

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1..

The hosts mainly looked to hit Shrews on the break and did look dangerous on occasion when they won the ball back inside their own half - but despite seven minutes added on, there was not much to shout about at the break.

There was a little bit more tempo in the second period, the U's saw a couple of dangerous crosses go into the box but they could not divert them towards goal.

At the other end, Shipley got to the byline, and Rob Street just could not get enough contact on the header and his attempt was collected by Mannion.

The game continued to be scrappy and Harrison Dunk went off for the home side with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

And the game came to life in the 66th minute when Christian Saydee gave Town the lead, and it was a fantastic team goal by Salop.

It started from the back and involved a wonderful free-flowing passing move involving Pyke, Winchester and Pennington.

It found its way to Street in the box, who set it back for Saydee who sublimely finished into the bottom corner.

Shrewsbury Town fans (AMA)

The lead lasted just two minutes, and Cambridge were back on terms with a goal of quality of their own.

Second-half substitute Tracey picked up the ball and bent a wonderful strike into the far corner.

And the U's, who had only had one effort on goal all afternoon, took the lead when Dunkley lost the ball in his own half, Smith was the beneficiary, and he ran in on goal and finished past Marko Marosi.

Bowman who had only been on the pitch for a few moments, was then sent off for an elbow which put pay to Salop's chances of finding an equaliser.

Subs

Shrews: Marosi, Dunkley, Pennington, Pyke (Bloxham 84mins), Moore, Shipley, Winchester, Leahy, Bayliss, Saydee, Street (Bowman 88mins).

Subs: Burgoyne, Bowman, Hutchings, Bloxham, Bailey, O'Brien, Barlow.

Cambridge: Mannion, Williams, Digby, Jones (Taylor 15mins), Brophy, Smith, Dunk (Ironside 57mins), Lankester (Tracey 57mins), Okedina, Knibbs, Worman.