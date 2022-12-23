Shrewsbury 'attractive proposition' for January targets says Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Salop made nine summer additions, including three on season-long loan deals on deadline day.

And with the number of players the Town manager currently has out injured, they may need reinforcements when the winter window opens next month.

Cotterill says they have some ‘ideas’ for the window, and he believes the club are more attractive now for any player they try to sign.

The boss said: “We have some good ideas, it is just whether we can get there or not.

“It won’t be for the ideas, and it won’t be for the lack of people wanting to come to us now.

“That has developed over time when you think about where we were when we first came in.

“So as I said before, it is the money side of things now, it doesn’t matter what we need, it is what we can afford.

“We have to try and be cute with the things we do, and we have to look at them.”

Cotterill’s team have had an impressive start to the League One season, and they are in a strong position going into the new year.

They have won three on the bounce in all competitions and will be looking to build on that when they take on Cambridge United on Boxing Day.

They have a busy fixture list over the festive period and any additions would be a welcome bonus for Cotterill.

But the January window is difficult to get business done, and money could be a barrier for Shrews.

“The business in the January window I would like to have got done in July,” the boss joked when asked if Town were likely to get their business done early.

“As I have said before, money is a big issue for us at our club. It does not matter what you want, it is about what you can get.

“It is a forever-moving January, one minute you cannot do anything and then the next minute you can.

“It is not ideal to be reactive, but sometimes you have so let’s see how we go.