Shrewsbury's Rob Street has eye on the top six

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0..

The forward scored his first goal for the club in their 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

It was their third win on the spin in all competitions and their second in the league, which keeps them close to Derby County in sixth place heading into the festive period.

And the top six is something Town have their eye on – according to Street.

The 21-year-old said: "With the quality in the squad we have, we are where we should be.

"The play-offs are only four points away, that is definitely in our eye line.

"We are close to it, but we also know that if we have a few bad weeks, we will move away from it again.

"We have to keep up the momentum from the last three wins, and build on them."

Town had a difficult run of results in the league despite putting in some good performances – not winning in six league games – but the 3-1 win against Peterborough United in the FA Cup at the end of November helped to turn that around.

And they have built on that victory ever since - Street says a lot of that is down to confidence.

"I think a lot of it is confidence," the forward, on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, continued.

"We are a really confident team at the moment.

"The manager has drilled into us our philosophy and how he wants us to play and it is coming out a lot more in the games now.

"I think we have had that gelling period, there were a lot of new faces in the summer, and everyone knows each other's strengths and weaknesses so we sort of play to them.

"I don't think we just have one style of play, which I think is a really positive thing.

"Against different opposition in different games, we can switch it up.

"The manager has definitely drilled in that he wants us to be aggressive and on the front foot and get into teams faces and make it an uncomfortable afternoon for them.