Loanee Rob getting Street-wise at Shrewsbury

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0...

Street was one of three signings to join the club on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan deal from his parent club Crystal Palace.

He has made an impression at Town with his work ethic and the shift he puts in for the team week in and week out.

Last weekend he was finally rewarded for that with his first Town goal when he scored the opener in their win against Bolton Wanderers.

The youngster is loving his time at Shrewsbury and he feels he has benefitted massively from the experience already, saying he has learnt plenty of the ‘finer details’ from the coaches at the Meadow to help develop.

“I am enjoying it at the moment,” the 21-year-old said about how he is settling into life in Shropshire. “There is a really good atmosphere around the club, and I like it.

“I have learnt a lot in a short period, and the time has gone so quickly.

“Whether that is from the manager, Alby (Aaron Wilbraham), Dave (Longwell) or the players.

“There is a really good group of players here, and they have taught me a few things.

“It is a lot of the finer details they are bringing into my game which are helping me.”

When he has played up front, he has often found himself alongside fellow loanee Christian Saydee, who arrived from Bournemouth at the same time as Street.

And in his 14 appearances under Steve Cotterill so far this season, he has been deployed in various roles across Shrewsbury’s frontline.

“I think my all-around game has come on,” Street continued. “My hold-up play has been a lot better.

“I have had a lot of stuff aerially to deal with, as in some games we have gone a bit more direct, and then in other games, we have gone a bit more on the floor.

“I have also played in a few different positions which is something I have not done in previous seasons.

“Learning those different positions can only make me a better player.

“I have had a couple of experiences on loan, and a few little tasters with the first team at Crystal Palace, so I knew what to expect.

“The club has been so welcoming, it has been brilliant, which is really good.”

When he scored his first goal for the club, he was mobbed by his team-mates – who were clearly delighted for him.

He says he is happy to work hard for the team, but as a striker, he wants to score goals.

He said: “You can run and run.

“But at the end of the day I am a striker, and you want to get the tap in and get my arm up in the air (to celebrate).

“It was nice to score, but I am happy to run all day for the team, I will crawl off that pitch if I need to.