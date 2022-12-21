Steve Cotterill hails Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town..

The 25-year-old signed for Town on a season-long loan deal from Bristol City in the summer, and he has been a regular in a Salop team that has had an impressive start to the League One campaign.

During his time he has played in a variety of different positions for Town, firstly in midfield alongside Luke Leahy, then in a back three and more recently at right wing-back due to the injuries to Julien Dacosta and Elliott Bennett.

He has been impressive at right wing-back playing an important role in Shrews' good form of late, and it is a role Cotterill knew he could play.

He said: "He played there last season for Hearts.

"Taylor has not played anywhere this season that I have not spoken to him about.

"He can play right wing-back anyone of the back three, central midfield, and he probably as well, he could play left wing-back if I needed him there.

"I won't rule that out because I might need him there at some point.

"He has been a great signing for us, he is a great lad, and I am really pleased for him."

Moore only made 22 appearances for Hearts last season during a season-long spell in Edinburgh.

And during a six-month spell on loan at Blackpool, he only managed eight appearances there.

The Town boss said it was vital Moore got plenty of game time during his time in Shropshire.

"What he needed to get Taylor, was 40 games under his belt this season," Cotterill continued.

"Hopefully he stays away from any coughs and colds and injuries and anything like that and he gets to fulfil that.

"I knew that he would be great value for money for us coming here, and it is about him playing games.

"He may want to nail down a position, a preferred one, but if I can't give him that or I don't give him that, then the best thing I can then give him is a place in the starting XI.

"Wherever I have put him, he has been great, and his attitude has been brilliant, the lads love him.