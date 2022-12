Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town and Will Grigg of Milton Keynes Dons.

Salop were due to make the trip to Stadium MK on January 7 - however Steve Cotterill's men progressed in the FA Cup, meaning the original scheduled game has had to be moved.

The Shrews welcome Sunderland to the Montgomery Waters Meadow on January 7 - with the MK Dons trip now pushed back to Tuesday January 24 at 7.45pm.