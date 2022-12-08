Shrewsbury Town's Julien Dacosta making good progress after surgery

Julien Dacosta of Shrewsbury Town. Image, AMA.

The 26-year-old has barely featured for Town since August due to an ongoing problem with his hip flexor – where he had a small tear.

He did come on in the 89th minute during Salop’s 2-0 loss at Cheltenham back in October – but after that, he suffered a setback which has not seen him feature since.

But last week he went down to see a specialist in London, and following surgery, the Town boss says he is recovering well.

He said: “Julien had an operation, and he seems, at this moment in time, in a very good place.

“I have seen the photographs from the operation, what they have done – not that I can understand them – but they have highlighted something in there that I have seen.

“That has hopefully been corrected, and we have just got to get him through rehab now and get him fit and then fitter.”

The boss also provided an update on the fitness of Aiden O’Brien, who is yet to start a league game for Shrewsbury since his arrival in the summer, due to a groin problem.

He did have surgery earlier in the year and three injections but it does not appear to have rectified the problem.

O’Brien got through 90 minutes in Town’s EFL Trophy game against Stockport also in October but has not featured since.

And Cotterill said the forward has had two injections this week and they are waiting to see how he reacts to them.

“Aiden is slightly more problematic because he didn’t have an operation,” the boss continued.

“He went to see the guy that did his original operation. The guy he had three injections with.

“Those injections were Saline injections to create a gap between the muscle and the fascia – we didn’t know if that was causing friction if that was the pain.

“Those injections didn’t work. But he went down on Tuesday, he’s had two more injections. One is an Ostenil injection, the other was a steroid injection.