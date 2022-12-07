Notification Settings

Matthew Pennington: No Shrewsbury stone is left unturned

By Ollie Westbury

Shrewsbury Town defender Matthew Pennington says the work that goes into his side’s set-piece preparation is ‘meticulous’.

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town..

The 28-year-old has been a real menace in the penalty area this season for Salop scoring four goals for his team.

In fact, the whole team has looked really threatening from set plays, and Chey Dunkley has also managed to score a couple of important goals – one, in particular, gave Town all three points against Exeter back in September.

And Pennington says the finer details are well thought out when it comes to practising set plays during training.

“A lot of work goes into it,” the defender said.

“I have been here two years now, and the gaffer is very meticulous on those sorts of areas.

“We work on them a lot, most weeks we are out on the training ground working on them because they can play such a big part in games by getting momentum.

“If you score a goal then you have something to defend, and if you don’t then you are struggling, and it brings pressure on yourself if you don’t score goals.

“They are so huge in any league but in this one even more so.”

And the former Everton man says Steve Cotterill has certain routines he likes to do.

He said: “We have ideas and movements that we want to do.

“The manager has a lot of different set pieces that he likes to implement, and he changes them up all time.

“We have a few different ones.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

