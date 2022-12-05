Winchester and Bayliss shine in win - Shrewsbury 2-0 Lincoln: player ratings

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marko Marosi

He made some excellent saves to keep Town in it early on, but he made a bad error by losing the ball on the edge of his own box and was lucky not to be punished.

Nervy 6

Chey Dunkley

The defender probably touches the ball more with his head than he does with his feet, it was another steady showing.

Comfortable 7

Matthew pennington

Made an excellent block towards the end to deny Sanders from pulling one back for Lincoln and was in the right place to clear crosses in the second half.

Good 7

Tom Flanagan

He has been very consistent in recent weeks, he made some important headers in his own box and is comfortable stepping out with the ball.

Reliable 7

Jordan Shipley

He put in a delightful ball into the box for Town’s second goal that was begging to be tapped in at the back post by Bayliss. He has done very well since moving to left wing-back.

Inch perfect 7

Taylor Moore

Last weekend Moore put in his best display at right wing-back and he was not far behind that here. He put the cross in which won the penalty.

Promising 7

Luke Leahy

He was calm to slot home another important penalty for Town, and in the second half he saw a lot of the ball and he used it well.

Steady 7

Carl Winchester

He plays well in a midfield two with his skipper but in recent weeks Winchester has kicked on. He was brilliant again today mopping up loose balls and finding team-mates with accurate passes.

Everywhere 8

Tom Bayliss

Got his fifth goal of the season which is a great effort from midfield. He completely ran the game in the second half – one of his great strengths is the way he carries the ball.

Quality 8

Christian Saydee

Still no goal for Saydee, but he is invaluable for this team. He did well, linking play and holding the ball up.

Determined 7

Rob Street

The striker has been good in the last two games, he is 100 per cent committed, and his desire and determination will be rewarded if he can keep it up.

Promising 7

Substitutes