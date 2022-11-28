The FA Cup third round ties will be played over the first weekend of January

League One, League Two and a host of non-league sides battled it out over the weekend for a place in tonight's draw which takes place at Anfield, home of Liverpool who won the competition last season.

Shrewsbury Town have beaten National League side York City and fellow League One club Peterborough United to reach the third round this season.

Meanwhile Wrexham's journey has been a little longer; having joined in the fourth qualifying round they were at first taken to a replay by National League North side Blyth Spartans to get into the first round proper. There, they overcame former EFL side Oldham Athletic before beating National League South side Farnborough on Saturday.

Both sides will now be in the hat for the third round alongside the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as more local top-flight sides Wolves and Aston Villa.

Here's everything you need to know about this evening's draw.

What time is the draw?

The draw will be held between 7pm and 7.30pm.

What channel is the third round draw?

The draw will be shown live on BBC Two, so will be available to watch live on TV and through the iPlayer.

For those who also want to keep an eye on Portugal vs Uruguay in the World Cup, it will also be streamed through the FA Cup Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Ball numbers

For fans of our local clubs, the ball numbers to look out for are:

46. Wrexham

53. Shrewsbury Town

All 64 ball number are:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham

47. Accrington Stanley

48. Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town

50. Barnsley

51. Forest Green Rovers

52. Portsmouth

53. Shrewsbury Town

54. Hartlepool United

55. Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County*

57. Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham*

59. Oxford United

60. Sheffield Wednesday

61. Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion

63. Walsall

64. Derby County

* Second round replay to be played Tuesday, December 6.

When is the FA Cup third round?

Ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, January 7. As ever, TV scheduling will mean some ties will be played the day before, while others will be played on the Sunday and Monday.