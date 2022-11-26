Steve Cotterill praises Shrewsbury for showing two sides to game in FA Cup win

Steve Cotterill claps the Shrewsbury Town fans after their FA Cup win over Peterborough (AMA)

Salop booked their place in the third-round draw after securing a much-deserved 3-1 victory against the Posh at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Cotterill's team put in an impressive display in the first half, scoring three times to Peterborough's one.

But in difficult, windy conditions, they had to battle hard in the second period, defending resolutely to hold onto their victory, which the boss was happy with.

"We had to show two sides to our play today.

"In the second half, we had to show the other side of us, and they are a good team.

"No two halves in football are the same, and when you have to wind out there that you had today, it is difficult.

"But I think, overall when I look at it I thought we deserved to win the game.

"They had a few chances, but we managed to score three goals and managed to keep a clean sheet in the second half.

"I thought it was going to be really important in the second half, especially the first 10 minutes of that half.

"I felt it was going to be really important for us, and they had a few corners, and you just hope one of those does not drop in.

"But thankfully, we have passed the test and got into the third round."

Pennington got his fourth goal of the season in the game, and the boss is pleased with the threat the defender offers.

He said: "He is as brave as anything in both boxes.

"But today, that was a striker's finish that little one that got palmed out he was onto it.