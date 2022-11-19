Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'We could have got something': Shrewsbury fans react to defeat at Sheffield Wednesday - WATCH

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury caught up with Shrewsbury Town fans after their side fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Shrewsbury Town fans react to defeat at Hillsborough
Shrewsbury Town fans react to defeat at Hillsborough

The Owls went ahead six minutes before the break when Mark McGuinness headed home.

Salop had to soak up pressure but they had a flurry of chances later in the game as Matthew Pennington and Luke Leahy both had opportunities to grab a point.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Shrewsbury Town video
Sport video
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News