'We could have got something': Shrewsbury fans react to defeat at Sheffield Wednesday - WATCH

The Owls went ahead six minutes before the break when Mark McGuinness headed home.
Salop had to soak up pressure but they had a flurry of chances later in the game as Matthew Pennington and Luke Leahy both had opportunities to grab a point.
Jonny Drury caught up with Shrewsbury Town fans after their side fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
