Taylor Moore praises boss Steve Cotterill for helping to improve fitness and performances

The 25-year-old joined Shrews on a season-long loan deal from Bristol City in the summer, and he admitted he was struggling for match fitness when arrived.

But the former Hearts and Blackpool man has paid tribute to Cotterill for noticing his lack of sharpness and helping him work towards improving it.

He said: "I think I was lucky to come into the team here when I did.

"I joined up with the team in Spain for pre-season, and the manager saw it early doors – that I was not as fit as I could be.

"It was mainly from a lack of game time and lack of game time in pre-season with Bristol City as I had one foot out the door already, and it is always difficult as a player to know where you stand and to keep on top of your fitness as well.

"A lot of it is down to me – I think I needed the kick up the backside from the manager that I got, and it is a lot of hard work concentrating on your weight and your running.

"But I felt it myself playing in midfield, and it was a bit of a wake-up call – and it is a credit to the staff to see that early doors."

Moore has made 15 appearances so far this campaign, playing predominantly in midfield, but he has also filled in at centre-back and at right wing-back.

He is yet to get his first goal for Town, but by his own admission, his performances have improved as he has settled into life in Shropshire.

And he believes improving his fitness has played a part in getting used to playing in a midfield role which does require more athleticism.

"Coming here, my main problem was my fitness, and the manager changed that and worked on it with me." he continued.

"Especially to play that position in midfield where you have to check your shoulders a lot more.

"You have to have your head on a swivel, there are different movements as well.

"I feel at the beginning I probably struggled a bit more, but now I feel myself growing and having a bigger impact on games than I was at the beginning of the season.

"Over the past 18 months, it was probably where I struggled with match fitness.

"Being fit and being match fit are two completely different things.