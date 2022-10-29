Shrewsbury's Jordan Shipley earns praise for wing back displays

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates at full time.

The 25-year-old – who joined Town from boyhood club Coventry City for an undisclosed fee in the summer – is more used to featuring in attacking midfielder. nbHowever, he has been pressed into action at wing-back after a long-term injury to George Nurse.

And Cotterill said: “When Jordan was coming in that is where I thought he would end up playing, as a left-wing-back.

“I think his performances have gone up dramatically, and his statistics have gone up dramatically too, while he has been playing there.”

Shipley has three goals in 16 appearances for Town this season, netting the latest of those in the 2-1 defeat at League One leaders Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night, confidently smashing the ball past goalkeeper Michael Cooper. He also scored from left-wing-back in the 2-1 victory over MK Dons at Montgomery Waters Meadow, having netted his first goal for the club from attacking midfield in the 2-0 triumph at Forest Green Rovers.

Cotterill always had confidence Shipley could cover both areas of the pitch as part of his small yet versatile squad.

And when Nurse went off injured against Burton Albion on September 24, Shipley was thrust into that position.

“I thought that would be an area we could box off then with George Nurse as well,” said the boss. “On the other side with Julien (Dacosta) and Elliott (Bennett), they tough positions to keep playing your maximum at.

“Obviously, the loss of George is a real blow to us that one.”