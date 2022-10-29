Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury's Jordan Shipley earns praise for wing back displays

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has seen a dramatic improvement in Jordan Shipley’s performances since switching to wing-back.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates at full time.
Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates at full time.

The 25-year-old – who joined Town from boyhood club Coventry City for an undisclosed fee in the summer – is more used to featuring in attacking midfielder. nbHowever, he has been pressed into action at wing-back after a long-term injury to George Nurse.

And Cotterill said: “When Jordan was coming in that is where I thought he would end up playing, as a left-wing-back.

“I think his performances have gone up dramatically, and his statistics have gone up dramatically too, while he has been playing there.”

Shipley has three goals in 16 appearances for Town this season, netting the latest of those in the 2-1 defeat at League One leaders Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night, confidently smashing the ball past goalkeeper Michael Cooper. He also scored from left-wing-back in the 2-1 victory over MK Dons at Montgomery Waters Meadow, having netted his first goal for the club from attacking midfield in the 2-0 triumph at Forest Green Rovers.

Cotterill always had confidence Shipley could cover both areas of the pitch as part of his small yet versatile squad.

And when Nurse went off injured against Burton Albion on September 24, Shipley was thrust into that position.

“I thought that would be an area we could box off then with George Nurse as well,” said the boss. “On the other side with Julien (Dacosta) and Elliott (Bennett), they tough positions to keep playing your maximum at.

“Obviously, the loss of George is a real blow to us that one.”

Nurse underwent surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament injury this week.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News