Shrewsbury set up huge FA Cup clash at home to Wolves

Shrewsbury Women celebrate

Salop thrashed Market Rasen Town 8-0 in the third qualifying round before being drawn against National League Northern Premier Division leaders Wolves.

It is quite the test for Town against a side at the summit of the third tier of English football, and who were only denied a place in the Championship last season by a play-off defeat to Southampton.

But Shrewsbury will be full of confidence for the tie on November 13, despite playing two tiers below Wolves, after thumping Market Rasen on Sunday.

Zoe Child scored a hat-trick and captain Vikki Owen a brace, while Lucia Rooney, Shannon McShane and Zoe Griffiths were also on target.

“It was great,” said captain Vikki Owen. “The clean sheet is what we always aim to get and obviously the win, but the fact we can score eight goals, score them well and play well on a small grassy pitch that was very, very wet is a real credit to our side and how we’ve adapted.”

She added: We’re getting a lot of support this season, so it’s nice to really thank the supporters we’re getting by doing this, getting the wins and getting the goals.”

Shifnal Town were heart-breakingly denied a place in the first round after losing a penalty shootout at Sutton Coldfield Town.

Rebecca-lee Bown struck a last-minute leveller for Shifnal, but Sutton Coldfield were perfect from the spot and the Shropshire side denied once.

Shifnal defend their perfect record of three wins from three in West Midlands League Division One North when they travel to City of Stoke on Sunday.

Wem Town will try again on Sunday in the third qualifying round after their home tie against Chesterfield was postponed following last weekend’s torrential downpour. AFC Telford United’s West Midlands League Division One North match at Wyrley was postponed because of the weather last week, and they return to action at home to Kingfisher in the Division One Cup this weekend.

Bucks, though, did announce the retention of players Jess Sayers, Tania Prior, Kaitlyn Richards and Claudia Rudd for the rest of the season.

The New Saints gave Adran Welsh Premier League leaders Cardiff City a scare, but sucumbed to a 3-2 defeat in the Welsh capital.

Zoe Atkins netted the first goal of the game for the Bluebird, before Chantelle Teare equalised.

Eliza Collie gave the home team the lead back before half-time and Phoebie Poole made it 3-1, with Beth Lewis getting one back for the Saints from the penalty spot.