Fleetwood 0-1 Shrewsbury - Report

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

Tom Bayliss continued his fine goal-scoring form by giving Salop the lead in the first half finishing a brilliant move with his weaker foot.

And the visitors should have doubled their lead before the break when Leahy and Pyke had great opportunities.

The hosts threw everything at Town in the second period with Danny Andrew hitting the crossbar twice and Taylor Moore clearing an effort from Carlos Mendes Gomes off the line.

Salop were under pressure, but they did hit the woodwork with 10 minutes to go when Jordan Shipley's effort somehow stayed out.

And despite a frantic end, which saw first-team physio Dan Green sent off, Steve Cotterill's side held on to secure a valuable three points.

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town and Danny Andrew of Fleetwood Town (AMA)

The Town boss made two changes to the eleven that won 2-1 against MK Dons last weekend.

Tom Flanagan returned from suspension to make the starting lineup. As did Marko Marosi, who had recovered from a finger injury to take his place between the sticks.

Matthew Pennington, who went off with a groin problem in the win, was not fit enough to make the squad, and neither was Julien Dacosta, who has a similar issue.

Taylor Moore, Chey Dunkley and the returning Flanagan made up the back three.

Luke Leahy, who was struggling with an elbow problem last week lined up alongside Carl Winchester in midfield.

Elliot Bennett played at right wingback, with Jordan Shipley continuing to deputise for the injured George Nurse on the left.

Bayliss played in the number 10 role behind Christian Saydee and Rekeil Pyke.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Lewis Warrington of Fleetwood Town (AMA)

The game was the first time former Salop man Josh Vela would play against his old club since his move in the summer.

The 28-year-old made 85 appearances for Town and captained the Cod Army on this occasion.

It was a quiet opening 20 minutes, Fleetwood had the majority of possession with Salop happy to let them have it.

Jordan Shipley lashed an effort wide in the opening exchanges after good work from Pyke and Leahy.

The hosts, on the other hand, went close when a free kick went narrowly passed Marosi's left post.

Harvey Macadam and Lewis Warrington had shots from distance but they were dealt with comfortably by the Town gloveman.

But just after the half-hour mark Shrewsbury took the lead, and it was a wonderful goal by Tom Bayliss.

The move started when Saydee used his strength to hold off multiple challenges and give the ball to Bennett out wide. It found its way to Pyke in the box before reaching Bayliss whose left-footed effort went into the top corner.

From that moment Town were right on top.

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town and Shaun Rooney of Fleetwood Town (AMA)

They should have doubled their lead minutes later when Leahy played Pyke through on goal, but his effort was saved by Lynch.

And shortly after, Moore found himself in an advanced position, but his effort went over the bar.

Cotterill's side kept probing, and when Shipley won the ball back on the edge of the host's penalty area, the ball fell kindly to Leahy, and his effort from 12-yards also went over the bar.

It was a massive chance for Town, and they should have led by more at the break.

Marosi was quiet in the main, apart from one important save in stoppage time, but it was one you would expect him to make.

The Cod Army came out after the break with intent.

And they threatened for the first time in the game.

First, Mendes Gomes went through on goal, it was a great chance, but he scuffed his effort wide.

And then shortly after Danny Andrew's deflected effort hit the bar when Marosi was beaten.

The hosts maintained their pressure, Morton should have scored when he turned Moore inside out, but the former Albion man scuffed his effort wide.

Town were playing against the wind in the second period, and as the half wore on they came under increasing amounts of pressure.

They saw shouts for a penalty waved away when Flanagan appeared to shove Morton to the ground.

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town and Shaun Rooney of Fleetwood Town (AMA)

And Andrew hit the bar again for Fleetwood on the 70-minute mark. This time directly from a corner.

Town rarely threatened in the second half, but they did have a great chance to finish the game off with ten minutes to go.

The ball was worked out well to Shipley, who cut inside and only had the keeper to beat.

He lifted it over Lynch, but somehow a combination of the post and crossbar stopped the ball from going in.

It was a frantic second period, but Town managed the game well despite being ill-disciplined at times.

Their physio Dan Green was sent off in stoppage time - but they clung on with little alarm in added time to secure the points.

Shrewsbury:(3-4-1-2) Marosi, Dunkley, Flanagan, Moore, Winchester, Leahy, Bennett, Shipley, Bayliss, Saydeen(Street 45mins), Pyke (Bowman 72mins).

Subs: Burgoyne, O'Brien, Bloxham, Caton, Bailey.

Fleetwood: (4-2-3-1) Lynch, Andrew, Mendes Gomes (Batty 75mins) , Vela, Morton, Lane (Garner 55mins), Warrington (Wiredu 85mins), Rooney, Macadam (Hayes 85mins) , Earl, Baker.