Shrewsbury's Steve Cotterill up for top gong

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The Shrewsbury Town boss is one of four nominees after a successful month which saw his side get three wins from four matches.

Town began the month with a 2-0 victory at Forest Green Rovers, before beating Exeter 3-2 at Montgomery Waters Meadow thanks to a last-gasp strike from Chey Dunkley.

They were beaten by Port Vale after a 91st-minute winner by Ellis Harrison.

But Steve Cotterill’s men concluded the month with a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion at the Meadow thanks to Ryan Bowman’s winner.