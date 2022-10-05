Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's Steve Cotterill up for top gong

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Steve Cotterill has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Award for September.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
The Shrewsbury Town boss is one of four nominees after a successful month which saw his side get three wins from four matches.

Town began the month with a 2-0 victory at Forest Green Rovers, before beating Exeter 3-2 at Montgomery Waters Meadow thanks to a last-gasp strike from Chey Dunkley.

They were beaten by Port Vale after a 91st-minute winner by Ellis Harrison.

But Steve Cotterill’s men concluded the month with a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion at the Meadow thanks to Ryan Bowman’s winner.

Also nominated are Barnsley’s Michael Duff, Ian Evatt from Bolton and Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

