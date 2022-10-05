Shrewsbury's Steve Cotterill up for top gong

The Shrewsbury Town boss is one of four nominees after a successful month which saw his side get three wins from four matches.
Town began the month with a 2-0 victory at Forest Green Rovers, before beating Exeter 3-2 at Montgomery Waters Meadow thanks to a last-gasp strike from Chey Dunkley.
They were beaten by Port Vale after a 91st-minute winner by Ellis Harrison.
But Steve Cotterill’s men concluded the month with a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion at the Meadow thanks to Ryan Bowman’s winner.
Also nominated are Barnsley’s Michael Duff, Ian Evatt from Bolton and Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher.