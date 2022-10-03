Cheltenham 2-0 Shrewsbury: Tough day for most as Salop stutter - player ratings

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Ryan Jackson of Cheltenham Town.

HARRY BURGOYNE

Couple of good early claims to settle into his first league start in almost 18 months. Could do nothing about the goals but one excellent save before and clean handling throughout.

Solid 6

MATTHEW PENNINGTON

Couple of vital early headers away as well as some through balls looking to get Town moving.

Strong 5

CHEY DUNKLEY

Part of that strong defensive trio which repelled the long throws so often – but were crucially caught out just before the break. Kept at it.

Manful 5

TOM FLANAGAN

Early booking for a robust challenge but otherwise had to be in the right place on several occasions to snuff out attacks.

Robust 5

ELLIOTT BENNETT

Good to see him make his first league start of the season. Was busy and bright at right wing back, and will surely improve more for the return.

Bright 5

TAYLOR MOORE

Inadvertently flicked on for Cheltenham’s opener but generally solid including tracking back well to quash a couple of breakaways. Post-match praise from his manager.

Energetic 6

CARL WINCHESTER

On the end of a bit of stick from supporters at his former club and he won’t have enjoyed his return. Scuffed one late shot.

Difficult 5

TOM BAYLISS

A couple of early breaks beyond the defence showed plenty of promise and plenty of energy. But it didn’t last.

Faded 5

LUKE LEAHY

Back to his previous left wing back position and almost nipped in to score in the first half and produced two fine crosses in the second.

Versatile 6

CHRISTIAN SAYDEE (MOTM)

Always a willing outlet and always pressurising the Cheltenham defence. But there was no ammunition to feed off or chances worthy of the name.

Willing 6

RYAN BOWMAN

Held the ball up well a couple of times in the first half but struggled to have an impact, like the team.

Quiet 5

SUBS

Rekeil Pyke (for Bowman, 67)

O’Brien (for Flanagan, 86)

Da Costa (for Bennett, 90+3)