Figures reveal violence on the rise at matches across West Midlands

Disorder has been on the rise at matches across England and Wales

Reported incidents of disorder at matches across England and Wales were up by 60 per cent compared to 2018-19, the last full season before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Midlands, Birmingham topped the league of shame for total arrests last season with 34.

Villa saw 27 arrests across the season, Wolves and Albion had 20 each and Shrewsbury Town had 11 fans apprehended, according to the Home Office figures.

But it is in violent disorder which saw the biggest rise in arrests at each club last term compared to the pre-Covid season of 2018-19.

Among Villa fans, violent disorder arrests rose from nine to 12, Blues and Wolves saw arrests rise from four to nine, Albion was up from three to seven arrests at Shrews were up from just one in 2018 to three last season.

Nationally, West Ham had the highest number of arrests for a single club – 95 across the season – followed by Manchester City (76), Manchester United (72), Leicester (59) and Everton (58). Wolves arrest figures also included three fans held last year for possessing pyrotechnics, one for throwing missiles, five public disorder and three alcohol/drug related offences.

Villa’s total arrests also included two pitch incursions and two criminal damage offences.

Albion saw one pitch incursion arrest, one pyrotechnic offence and nine public disorder arrests. Shrews’ total arrests also included one for racist/indecent chanting and seven for public disorder offences.

Blues were also worst nationally for the number of football banning orders in force with 57, including 10 new bans imposed last season.