Watch: Shrews ballboy Charlie impresses with instant ball control

By Ian HarveyShrewsburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

They're the silky skills more often associated with the Premier League's top players but a ballboy at Shrewsbury Town showed he's got the moves too.

Charlie about to trap the ball. Scgreengrab: @shrewsburytown
Ballboy Charlie Woodhead was on hand to instantly trap a long off-target shot as it crossed the byline during Shrewsbury Town's Papa Johns Trophy match with Wolves Under-21s on Tuesday night.

Tweeting a video of the moment. Shrewsbury Town said: "What a touch from ballboy, Charlie Woodhead, during our @PapaJohnsTrophy fixture the other night!"

A young Salop side were narrowly beaten 2-1 on the night.

Latest videos
