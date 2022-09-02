Watch: Shrews ballboy Charlie impresses with instant ball control

Ballboy Charlie Woodhead was on hand to instantly trap a long off-target shot as it crossed the byline during Shrewsbury Town's Papa Johns Trophy match with Wolves Under-21s on Tuesday night.
Tweeting a video of the moment. Shrewsbury Town said: "What a touch from ballboy, Charlie Woodhead, during our @PapaJohnsTrophy fixture the other night!"
A young Salop side were narrowly beaten 2-1 on the night.