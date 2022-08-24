Shrewsbury Town update: Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury on Burnley, boos and Bristol Rovers - WATCH

The pair look over the cup defeat to Burnley - and discuss some of the boos that came from the stands at full time.
They look at how Salop played - while having a glance forward at Saturday's trip to Bristol Rovers.
Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury bring you the latest Shrewsbury Town update.
