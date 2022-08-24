Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town update: Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury on Burnley, boos and Bristol Rovers - WATCH

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury bring you the latest Shrewsbury Town update.

Chey Dunkley and Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town compete for the ball at this Town corner.
Chey Dunkley and Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town compete for the ball at this Town corner.

The pair look over the cup defeat to Burnley - and discuss some of the boos that came from the stands at full time.

They look at how Salop played - while having a glance forward at Saturday's trip to Bristol Rovers.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Shrewsbury Town video
Sport video
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News