Shrewsbury 0-3 Ipswich - player ratings

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town reacts.

Marko Marosi

There was little the keeper could do with any of the Ipswich goals. Had a good start to the season, but on a couple of occasions kicked the ball straight out of play, which Salop could have done without.

Helpless 5

Matthew Pennington

As always the defender was wholehearted giving 100 per cent. Had Town’s most dangerous moment in the first half with a header at the back post. But could not get his effort on target.

Committed 6

Chey Dunkley

Playing in the middle of a back three has suited Dunkley so far this season, but he had an off day here. He would be disappointed with how easy John-Jules went passed him for Ipswich’s opener.

Disappointing 5

Tom Flanagan

The defender won a couple of big headers, and he made a goal-saving tackle in the first five minutes, even if it could easily have been a penalty.

Steady 6

Julien Dacosta

Has been a real outlet for Town down their right, but he was not at his best. Made a great run down the right when Shrews counter-attacked and instead of crossing into the box he pulled it back with no-one there.

Quiet 5

George Nurse

Put in a nice cross to the back post for Pennington in the first half, but other than that didn’t offer much in terms of an attacking threat for Town.

Solid 6

Luke Leahy

The skipper will be annoyed with how easily he was dispossessed for Ipswich’s opening goal. He tried to rally his team-mates and get them going but it was one game too far for them.

Flat 5

Tom Bayliss

Seems to be getting better game by game for Town as he settles into his new club. Showed some nice touches in midfield to set Town away in the second half but they did not come to anything.

Promising 6

Jordan Shipley

The midfielder covers a tremendous amount of ground each week, and it was nothing different here. He played one nice through ball for Udoh to run onto but it came to nothing.

Hardworking 6

Rekeil Pyke

It was always going to be a tough week for Town’s forwards playing two sides expected to have all the ball. But when Town did win it back it Pyke struggled to hold it up and bring others into play.

Isolated 5

Daniel Udoh

The forward is getting up to full match fitness after recovering from an ankle injury. Got into a few nice positions in the second half but his final ball or pass was not there.

Frustrated 5

Substitutes