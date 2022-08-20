Notification Settings

Clean sheets are down to everyone insists Shrewsbury's Marko Marosi

By Lewis Cox

Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi has stressed keeping clean sheets is very much a team effort.

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town.

Town have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign from a defensive point of view, with Slovak shot-stopper Marosi having managed two shutouts from four matches in League One.

Marosi was a standout performer in his debut campaign with Salop last term after Steve Cotterill brought him to the club from Coventry City. The keeper enjoyed some of the best clean sheet statistics in the division.

And – as he looks to add to that figure at home to Ipswich today – the 28-year-old was keen to heap praise on the 10 outfield players in front of him as Town work from the front to keep out opposition.

“I always say it’s not just up to me, it’s the whole team,” Marosi said. “Yes I was man of the match but we all kept a clean sheet together against Derby.

“We defended at times like our lives depended on it. From the front from Riki (Pyke) and Dan (Udoh), all the way through midfield to the back.

“Defenders put bodies on the line, blocking shots, heading the balls, that all accumulates to a clean sheets.

“It’s not all about me, it’s nice to get a clean sheet and man of the match, but it’s an accumulation of all of the things that come together, then good things happen.”

Marosi has already developed a strong relationship with the three central defenders in front of him. Matthew Pennington and Tom Flanagan were part of the furniture last season, while Chey Dunkley – the central of Town’s trio – was a summer capture.

“It’s really important to have good communication at the back,” added the keeper. “In a way I’m their eyes, sometimes they might not be able to see and I can help them out.

“The communication is really, really important, especially at the back.

“If someone needs having a go at then it has to be that, it’s never personal or anything like that, but we have to be strong and leaders.”

On fostering that relationship, Marosi added: “I guess you have to trust each other, if you want to be successful or do well. You have no other choice but to trust each other.

“It all starts on the training pitch, we train together every day and trust comes from hard work on the training pitch then it reflects on the game.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

