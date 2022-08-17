Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town 0 Derby 0 - Ollie Westbury and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Ollie Westbury spoke to Nathan Judah following the 0-0 draw with Derby.

Nathan Judah and Ollie Westbury
Nathan Judah and Ollie Westbury

Steve Cotterill's men backed up their first win of the season at the weekend with another organised performance against a Derby County side with lots of quality for League One football.

In a quiet opening half Town sat deep and allowed the visitors to have the ball.

And The Rams did not create a chance from open play, but they should have taken the lead when Richard Stearman missed a header from a few yards from a set piece.

Town came out with more aggression and energy about them after the break, which lifted the home crowd.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Shrewsbury Town video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News