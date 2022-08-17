Shrewsbury Town 0 Derby 0 - Ollie Westbury and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Ollie Westbury

Steve Cotterill's men backed up their first win of the season at the weekend with another organised performance against a Derby County side with lots of quality for League One football.

In a quiet opening half Town sat deep and allowed the visitors to have the ball.

And The Rams did not create a chance from open play, but they should have taken the lead when Richard Stearman missed a header from a few yards from a set piece.