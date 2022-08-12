'Win would be big statement': Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury on Shrewsbury's trip to Wycombe - WATCH

Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury - WATCH

Steve Cotterill's men head to Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow - as they look to build on Tuesday's cup win and go in search of their first league victory of the campaign.

Jonny and Ollie caught up after the pre match press conference to discuss Cotterill's discussions on potential signings - with the manager looking to bring in another midfielder and a forward.

Ollie gives the latest on Aiden O'Brien and they also touch on the Shrewsbury manager's comments on Rekeil Pyke and last season's loan spell - as well as his role at the club.