'Win would be big statement': Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury on Shrewsbury's trip to Wycombe - WATCH

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury talk potential signings, Aiden O'Brien, Daniel Udoh, Red Arrows and preview Salop's trip to Wycombe.

Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury - WATCH

Steve Cotterill's men head to Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow - as they look to build on Tuesday's cup win and go in search of their first league victory of the campaign.

Jonny and Ollie caught up after the pre match press conference to discuss Cotterill's discussions on potential signings - with the manager looking to bring in another midfielder and a forward.

Ollie gives the latest on Aiden O'Brien and they also touch on the Shrewsbury manager's comments on Rekeil Pyke and last season's loan spell - as well as his role at the club.

And they also look ahead to the tough test at Wycombe on Saturday.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

