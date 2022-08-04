Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrews Views: S2E3 Season returns with a new Salop man!

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shrews Views is back with Jonny Drury alongside new Shrewsbury Town correspondent Ollie Westbury.

Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views
Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views

On this week's episode, sponsored by Kettle and Toaster Man, the duo talk about Ollie's arrival in the Salop hotseat, and take a look back on his first game and the opening day draw at Morecambe.

They discuss the new boys and how they faired on debut, the Salop support, the striking injuries and the latest on Dan Udoh, and Ollie gives his early season prediction.

And they both look ahead to a busy week as Super Shaun Whalley gets prepared to return to the Montgomery Waters Meadow with Accrington Stanley.

Want to get involved?! If you have a question or want to appear on an episode of Shrews Views then get in touch with us by tweeting @shrewsbury_star, @ollie_westbury or @jonnydrury_star.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Shrews Views
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News