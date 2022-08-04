Shrews Views: S2E3 Season returns with a new Salop man!

Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views

On this week's episode, sponsored by Kettle and Toaster Man, the duo talk about Ollie's arrival in the Salop hotseat, and take a look back on his first game and the opening day draw at Morecambe.

They discuss the new boys and how they faired on debut, the Salop support, the striking injuries and the latest on Dan Udoh, and Ollie gives his early season prediction.

And they both look ahead to a busy week as Super Shaun Whalley gets prepared to return to the Montgomery Waters Meadow with Accrington Stanley.