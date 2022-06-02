Ex-Shrewsbury man Connor Goldson signs new Rangers deal

The former Shrewsbury Town academy graduate, 29, will extend his Ibrox stay beyond four seasons with the fresh terms.
The centre-back has enjoyed fine success north of the border. He has made 223 appearances for Rangers, in helping them to the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup titles.
He was also at the heart of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side’s run to this season’s Europa League final, which they lost to Frankfurt.
Wolverhampton-born Goldson’s breakthrough in senior football came in Shropshire, where he came through the youth ranks at Town and made his debut under Graham Turner.
Goldson played 120 times for Shrews before being sold to Championship Brighton in 2015.