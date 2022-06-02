Notification Settings

Ex-Shrewsbury man Connor Goldson signs new Rangers deal

By Lewis Cox

Connor Goldson has signed a new four-year contract at Rangers.

Rangers' Connor Goldson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Rangers' Connor Goldson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The former Shrewsbury Town academy graduate, 29, will extend his Ibrox stay beyond four seasons with the fresh terms.

The centre-back has enjoyed fine success north of the border. He has made 223 appearances for Rangers, in helping them to the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup titles.

He was also at the heart of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side’s run to this season’s Europa League final, which they lost to Frankfurt.

Wolverhampton-born Goldson’s breakthrough in senior football came in Shropshire, where he came through the youth ranks at Town and made his debut under Graham Turner.

Goldson played 120 times for Shrews before being sold to Championship Brighton in 2015.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

