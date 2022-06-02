Ex-Shrewsbury man Connor Goldson signs new Rangers deal

Rangers' Connor Goldson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The former Shrewsbury Town academy graduate, 29, will extend his Ibrox stay beyond four seasons with the fresh terms.

The centre-back has enjoyed fine success north of the border. He has made 223 appearances for Rangers, in helping them to the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup titles.

He was also at the heart of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side’s run to this season’s Europa League final, which they lost to Frankfurt.

Wolverhampton-born Goldson’s breakthrough in senior football came in Shropshire, where he came through the youth ranks at Town and made his debut under Graham Turner.