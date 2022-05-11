Shrewsbury Town season review 2021/22 - The midfielders

The pair look back at the season Josh Vela had, amidst interest from elsewhere, and look at how Luke Leahy became one of arguably the best midfielders in the division.
They also look at the other players - and how Salop need to strengthen.
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury bring you part three of the Shrewsbury Town season review - the midfielders.
