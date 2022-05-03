Shaun Whalley among Shrewsbury Town exits as Josh Vela and Elliott Bennett agree new deals

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town.

Whalley, 34, exits Town after 257 appearances over seven seasons. He heads a released list also including captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell, 29, who leaves after three seasons at Salop.

Also heading out the door are Ebanks-Landell's fellow defender Aaron Pierre, 29, a former player of the season, and experienced midfielder David Davis, 31, who picked up a serious injury at the beginning of the calendar year.

Whalley and Ebanks-Landell totalled well in excess of 350 games for Town and Pierre departs one game shy of 100 for the club.

Boss Steve Cotterill held talks with all of his players on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the final-day home defeat to champions Wigan, to reveal the news which included new contract offers for key out-of-contract stars Vela and Bennett.

The Shropshire Star revealed midfielder Vela, 28, was offered fresh terms and the club have confirmed he has signed and agreed the contract.

As has wing-back Bennett, the 33-year-old versatile former Blackburn, Norwich and Brighton star from Telford who enjoyed a stunning first season in Town colours. He has agreed a new one-year deal.

Exits for utility man Josh Daniels and third-choice goalkeeper Cameron Gregory were already confirmed.