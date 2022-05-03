'I wouldn't have done it without you' departing Shaun Whalley says thanks to Shrewsbury Town fans

Shaun Whalley has left Town after seven years with the club (AMA)

The 34-year-old has been released by boss Steve Cotterill upon the expiry of his contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow, where he made the switch in 2015.

Whalley recently marked 250 games for the club, just the second to achieve that milestone since the club moved to the new ground in 2007, and leaves Town after 257 games and 40 goals.

The Liverpudlian is a fans' favourite and icon and received hundreds of well wishes online after launching a new Twitter profile to deliver a heartfelt exit statement.

"So after an unbelievable seven years my time at Shrewsbury Town is up," Whalley wrote. "I have enjoyed every minute of it and have met some incredible people.

"There are obviously far too many to mention but I just wants to say thank you so much to all the coaching staff I have worked with down the years, all the players, all the staff who work tirelessly at the ground and training ground, and of course the chairman.

"Most importantly (to) the fans of this amazing club. Thanks for all the memories.

"I really wouldn't have done the things I've done without you, your support has been everything to me and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

He gave seven years to our club. He is the definition of a superlative. He is a #Salop legend.



Thank you for everything, Super Shaun Whalley 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/Ri6SGpvIRu — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) May 3, 2022