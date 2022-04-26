Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town's work ethic saluted

By Lewis Cox

Boss Steve Cotterill feels his ‘incredible’ Shrewsbury players have faced a tough run of fixtures to close the campaign.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
Town draw the curtain on their League One season at home this Saturday lunchtime, where leaders Wigan Athletic will look to seal the title.

Cotterill’s men, meanwhile, hope to finish on a high in front of their home crowd. A run of five games without a win, the latest of which a 2-0 reverse at Charlton on Saturday, has hampered hopes of a push to mid-table and improved points return on last season.

“I’m more disappointed we haven’t picked up more (points) since last August,” Cotterill said, when asked about their recent points haul. “When you talk about the last six or seven games, it’s easier if you look at the opposition we’ve played and where we’ve played in those games.

“MK Dons away, Sunderland away, Charlton away, and then we have Wigan at home for good measure. It isn’t like we’ve played poor teams, or those on a poor run of form. Sometimes that happens and I’m afraid there’s nothing more I can do about that.”

No League One club has more players to have completed 90 minutes than Town this season. Cotterill continued to praise his team’s levels.

The manager said: “They’ve worked incredibly hard over the long months, incredible, the players over the period of the season have been incredible, to keep going and going and going. And they will do that next week as well, we will be full at it next week, like we were at Charlton, but with a bit more determination to finish teams off.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

