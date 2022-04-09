Shrewsbury Town's Josh Vela urged to finish on a high

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Vela was a double winner at the end-of-term awards last year, bagging the players’ player and supporters’ player gongs.

This campaign has seen the 28-year-old have a significant spell on the sidelines with a knee ligament issue while a straight red card against Portsmouth in February resulted in a three-match ban.

Town were hosting Ipswich Town today and when asked how he would rate Vela’s season going into the final weeks, Cotterill said: “Stop-start, just because of the injury, and then he’s ended up having a sending off.

“So, that hasn’t been ideal for Josh this season. Would it be as good as last season? Probably not.

“But I think there’s been more competition for that outstanding player this season, which is good.

“Josh is a huge part of the team, a very valued member. I like him as a lad.

“I like him as a player and what he gives to the team with his energy and never-say-die attitude. He’s a huge part. He’s a team player.

“I would say the season has been stop-start as he had a bad injury, and it took him a little while to get over that.

“That long lay-off didn’t really help him and then he goes and gets sent off, but all in all, we’re pleased to have him back and hopefully he can finish the season strongly.”

Energetic midfielder Vela has made 31 League One appearances this season and got on the scoresheet once, picking up 10 yellow cards and one red. His future is up in the air given he is out of contract this summer.

Vela said on his campaign: “It’s been half-decent. It can be better.

“Obviously, I’ve done well in a few games, and I’ve had suspensions and been injured.

“So, overall I think it’s been an all right season. Obviously, not like last season, but I’ve done OK I think.

“When you get an injury, it takes a while to get back up to speed.

“It’s always difficult getting injuries and coming back straight away, but it happens and you’ve got to get on with it.

“There are five games left and hopefully I can stay injury-free.