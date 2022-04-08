Marko Marosi: Shrewsbury spirit is vital

Marko Marosi (AMA)

The Slovak shot-stopper is nearing the end of his first season at Montgomery Waters Meadow and has impressed onlookers with his consistent performances between the sticks.

Former Doncaster and Coventry keeper Marosi, 28, has played every minute of Town’s 41 League One fixtures this term and faces a stern test at home to play-off chasing Ipswich tomorrow.

He admitted things have been ‘tough at times’ for Steve Cotterill’s men this season – Salop struggled with just a single win until late September – but claimed the spirit in the group has been key.

“Yes I’ve enjoyed it,” Marosi said when asked about his debut campaign. “It’s been tough at times, but the togetherness, spirit and determination from the boys has been second to none.

“You can see that never give up mentality here.

“We’ve developed that clean sheet mentality, which is important for any successful team, to keep clean sheets to win games.”

Asked if he could see himself at the club for the long term Marosi, who signed a bumper three-year deal last summer, said: “Of course I would. I want to play as many games as I can.

“Any players wants to play every game, they never want to be off the pitch.”

Marosi has proven a popular member of the squad this season as Town’s first out-and-out No.1 since promotion-winner Jayson Leutwiler. A series of loan goalkeepers have succeeded in recent years but boss Cotterill made it clear he was looking to make a keeper the club’s own.

“It means a lot,” he added on the fans’ support. “I don’t think anybody wants to be disliked by their own fanbase and I don’t think there’s anybody here who is disliked.”

Marosi, who has made 45 appearances in all competitions this season, reserved praise for Town’s support, with crowd numbers have been on the rise in recent months.

He said: “It was a difficult start to the season and they’ve been really good to us, I must say, us boys see the attendances have gone up and they’ve been quite loud at times at home.