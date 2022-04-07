Shrewsbury the 'right club' for Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town.

Pennington has been one of Steve Cotterill's consistent and key regulars this season, the stopper's first full campaign at the club.

The 27-year-old former Everton youngster arrived on a two-year deal last summer after impressing in a loan spell in the second half of last season.

Boss Cotterill has stated Pennington has improved during his time at the club and the defender, who has played in 40 of Town's 41 games in League One this season, agrees.

"Do you know what? My aim this season was to play as many games as I can and do keep improving," Pennington said.

"I know this is a place where I can improve, I've got a manager who demands the most and demands the best.

"He's improving me, same with the staff. Touch wood I've stayed fit.

"I've kept myself in good condition and it's given me every chance to play games, to play well, I feel like I'm in a good grove.

"I'm really enjoying my football and that helps the most."

Pennington is among the contenders for Town's player of the year prize this term. He will be part of the home defence as they welcome Ipswich, one of the Warrington-born stopper's former loan clubs, on Saturday.

Shrews boasted the third-meanest defensive record in League One until last Saturday, when third-placed MK Dons inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Cotterill's men, to edge ahead of Town's defensive numbers. Goalkeeper Marko Marosi is one clean sheet away setting a new club League One clean sheet record, having levelled Dean Henderson's record of 14.

"It's really good," Pennington said of the record. "But we need to go one better and get the record in the next five games, hopefully we can do that, I don't see why not."

Pennington has been joined in Town's three-man central defence of late by new January recruit Tom Flanagan, the Northern Ireland international and deadline day signing from Sunderland.

Asked about Flanagan's impact on the side, his fellow defender said: "The word I would use is seamless, he's come in as an experienced professional, really good lad and a good player as well.

"He brings a calmness to our defence, he's been there, had promotions, played at big clubs, it's invaluable to have in our squad and we're really happy to have him.