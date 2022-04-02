Shrewsbury 'too reactive' in MK Dons defeat insists Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill after his side were beaten 2-0 at MK Dons (AMA)

Town's run of good form, including three wins on the spin and just one defeat in seven, came to an end at Stadium MK as Mo Eisa and Scott Twine struck to down the visitors.

Shrewsbury matched their hosts, who climbed to within a point of the top two, in terms of openings in an even first period but failed to either hit the target or beat keeper Jamie Cumming. Town's bid for another clean sheet was ended after just 17 minutes by Eisa's calm finish, seconds after Ryan Bowman spurned a good chance at the other end.

The hosts were the better side after the break having clicked through another gear or two and extended their lead through Twine. Cotterill felt one of his side's strengths of late was being proactive, but that they went away from that instinctive side too often in Milton Keynes.

"We didn't capitalise enough on it," Cotterill said of his side's play. "We were good at times in possession today but sloppy in others.

"When we won it back there was definitely another pass on for us. There were a couple of phases of play when we were under pressure and we passed very well, but we didn't do it enough today.

"We looked a little bit reactive today more than reactive, when we've looked more proactive of late."

The Town boss added: "It's tough when you play the teams at the top but if you want to be one of those teams at the top you've got to play well against those teams at the top

"I thought our performance was a little reactive to situations, which has been unlike us of late and I probably think that's cost us.

"In the moments we were instinctive and proactive we created chances and we didn't do that enough.

"We created great opportunities, the keeper made certainly one good save first half, but we definitely did enough to score two or three goals. In that respect we're slightly disappointed with not scoring."

Town were unhappy with a controversial second goal as Twine converted from inside the penalty area after away midfielder Tyrese Fornah spent around 30 seconds down injured, but referee Martin Coy allowed play to continue.

The visitors picked up five yellow cards in Buckinghamshire.

"The referee had stopped play a few times," Cotterill said. "Tyrese went down, I can't quite see whether it's a foul on him. The game was getting stopped but didn't get stopped that time.

"I was disappointed with how the build-up to the second time has happened.

"When I think how many times the referee has stopped the game and booked our lads for nothing challenges - I can't believe he didn't stop the game then.

"Tyrese was down on the floor for long enough. Their guys have been down long enough and he stops the game. There was a couple of restarts and we didn't get that, then it makes it even more difficult."

"We're in the game even at 2-0 down. We created enough opportunities, one even right at the death there with Saikou (Janneh) from a yard out.

"There were a couple of other chances in the second half. I don't remember them having too many more shots than us - they probably did but I'm not sure there'd be too much in it.

"If we take our chances when they come then I think it'd be a little bit more game on.

"We had three good chances in the first half, we've got to take at least one of them. The keeper's made a good save on one, but we had two good chances after the keeper's safe, it could be a different game.