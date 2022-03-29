Notification Settings

Steve Cotterill: Daniel Udoh is a real Shrewsbury professional

By Lewis Cox

Shrewsbury Town goal king Daniel Udoh is reaping the reward of being a 'better professional' this season, believes boss Steve Cotterill.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0.

Hotshot Udoh made it 15 goals for the season at the top of Town's scoring ranks with a fine late strike in Saturday's victory over Lincoln, Town's third win in a row.

The Nigeria-born frontman, signed from neighbours AFC Telford in 2019, previously managed just four league goals in his two Town campaigns. Now he is on track for the club's best goal return since James Collins in 2014/15.

Udoh, 25, has long been a popular member of the squad among his team-mates at Sundorne Castle and a hard-working forward on the pitch – but Town chief Cotterill reckons he has stepped up his professionalism and his physique.

"I don't want to put Dan on a pedestal to embarrass him, other than to say we're delighted with him," said Cotterill.

"It's a story, isn't it? He's come from non-league, in a team and he's been – I wouldn't say the whipping boy in the dressing room – but he goes and does all the work he's done last season without getting the rewards.

"Everybody loves Dan Udoh. He has a great dressing room behind him as well, but he's matured really nicely this year and grown up.

"I'd say he's become a better professional – and that's funny because it was quite difficult – because he was a good professional anyway, but he's a better one now and he's a better athlete as well.

"He'll be the first to thank the dressing room because they back him to the hilt."

Just nine players have scored more League One goals than Udoh's 12 so far this term, with six games remaining.

"Probably, yeah," Cotterill said when asked if Udoh's ability to pop up with a fine late winner on a low-key afternoon was sign of his progress.

"I think Dan Udoh has improved tenfold this season. My only regret is being poorly last year and having that six months with him, because we might have those performances earlier in the season with Dan, maybe.

"But you can only make a player better with their consent, that's the only way.

"Coaches and managers get credit for making a player better, (more) under certain managers than other or whatever, but you can only do it if the player trusts you or the coach, otherwise you've got no chance and are wasting your time."

