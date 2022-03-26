Notification Settings

'Stats, stats and more stats': Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse Shrewsbury's win over Lincoln - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse Shrewsbury Town's 1-0 win over Lincoln - their third on the bounce.

Daniel Udoh scored the only goal of uneventful game in the second half - his 15th of the campaign.

The win was Salop's third on the bounce - the first time they've won three in a row since early in the Steve Cotterill era.

