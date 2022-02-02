Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury depth still an issue – but squad looks slightly better

Nathanael Ogbeta. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

They had a good December and it felt like January was a real chance to capitalise on that.

All the signs were very good leading into the window. It sounded like they had players lined up but then not getting the numbers in is a disappointment.

One of the main things the fans wanted was a little bit more depth in the squad, not necessarily players better than those in the starting XI, but just to have more options from the bench or if the manager needs to change the system.

If any injuries or suspensions crept in we were incredibly light going into January and the scary thing now is that it’s been four in and four out.

They haven’t addressed the main issue, although I do think some of the lads coming in will add to the squad. It’s probably a slightly better looking squad than it was before, but I don’t think they have addressed the issue of having depth in the squad.

Realistically they have 14 or 15 outfield players to choose from to start and that’s not enough competition for places.

The biggest loss will be seeing Nathanael Ogbeta leave, which will be a blow. Natty surprised everyone when he came in. He came in from a top club and some don’t cut it, but from day one you could see he had the ability.

He made the step up to the first team with real ease. It may have helped with it being lockdown and not playing in front of fans, but he was our star performer in the second half of last season.

He’s been pivotal this season to what Shrewsbury have done, especially during that good run in December. His crossing in particular has been very good.

He’s a big loss but it’s one that was probably expected if Shrewsbury wanted to recoup any money for him. You can understand why the club has let him go.

Sometimes leaving it late is good because they’ve got as many games out of him as possible, but trying to replace him on the last day is not ideal. Perhaps Matty Bondswell is a very similar signing to Natty, although it’s only on a loan. Hopefully he can step into his shoes and do a good job.

I’m disappointed as a Shrewsbury fan to see Natty go, but it’s a fantastic move for him and I think he’s ready to take that step up.

Shrewsbury also brought in Tom Flanagan and I think he’s a good player. I’m surprised he was allowed to go and it’s an excellent signing for Shrewsbury.

It almost puts the writing on the wall that Aaron Pierre will be leaving in the summer, too.

I think Fornah looks very promising in midfield as well.

But the main issues that needed addressing for me is cover for Elliot Bennett at right-wing-back and the team is crying out for a creative midfielder. A maverick type of player who can influence the game at the top end of the pitch – at the moment that’s something they don’t have. Those are the two key areas they have missed.

I also think the fans will be disappointed at the lack of forward reinforcements but the one good thing with Rekeil Pyke and Sam Cosgrove leaving, is that Charlie Caton and Tom Bloxham will get more opportunities.