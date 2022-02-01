Two in and three out - Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury on a busy deadline day for Shrewsbury Town - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox

After two signings earlier in the window Salop struck twice on deadline day as Matthew Bondswell arrived on loan from Newcastle United and Tom Flanagan swapped Sunderland for Shropshire on a two and a half year deal.

But there was more out the door as Rekeil Pyke signed on loan for Scunthorpe - and Sam Cosgrove headed to AFC Wimbledon via parent club Birmingham City.