Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two in and three out - Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury on a busy deadline day for Shrewsbury Town - WATCH

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury look back on a busy end to the transfer window at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox

After two signings earlier in the window Salop struck twice on deadline day as Matthew Bondswell arrived on loan from Newcastle United and Tom Flanagan swapped Sunderland for Shropshire on a two and a half year deal.

But there was more out the door as Rekeil Pyke signed on loan for Scunthorpe - and Sam Cosgrove headed to AFC Wimbledon via parent club Birmingham City.

And then late in the day it emerged full back Nathanael Ogbeta was heading to Championship Swansea City for a fee believed to be in the region of £300,000.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Shrewsbury Town video
Sport video
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News